OTTAWA — One of the military’s highest ranking officers has been temporarily removed from his post.

Vice chief of defence staff Mark Norman was ordered out of the position today by his boss, defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance.

Word of the move came after a tersely worded letter from Vance circulated among the military and no public explanation has been given for the decision.

Norman is a vice-admiral who was appointed as what’s essentially the second-in-command for the Canadian military last summer.

In a statement, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said he fully supports Vance’s decision to relieve Norman from his duties.

Vice-Admiral Ron Lloyd has been appointed as interim vice chief.