There goes that theory

Oh, great! Now we hear Einstein may have been wrong about the speed of light and, if that is so, my fear is the Law of Gravity may have to be repealed. I am having enough trouble with my weight without some bozo’s discovery adding a couple of pounds.

Professor João Magueijo, at Imperial College London, is convinced the speed of light was faster at the time of the big bang and some of Albert’s calculations on which he based his theories may not be accurate. Not only does João have a wiggly thing over his ‘a’ – he is also wrong. I checked the speed myself and it is definitely 186,000 miles per second, or fairly close to it. I think Albert was off by 22.5 feet per second, but rather than get into a big argument with the scientific community, I’ll let it go at that.

Regardless of whether Albert or João is right, the speed of light isn’t fast enough. I know that because I walked into the bathroom in the middle of the night.

Before the light reached me after I had flipped the switch, I had already fallen into the bathtub. I’m not quite convinced Albert was right on the theory business, either, but for the time being, I will go along with it.

I believe Einstein was the greatest thinker of our time and possibly the greatest of them all, but even Albert wasn’t perfect. How could a man so brilliant he could calculate the speed of light and come up with the Theory of Relativity not be able to find a half-decent barber? In the City of Ulm, where he was born, there are several reputable barber shops and one or two half-decent hairstylists, yet he continued to walk around like he was in a high wind.

It may be Albert had far more important things on his mind than haircuts. Many of the great men and women of history made errors or were so absent-minded, they never did what they started out to do. Marco Polo’s wife sent him out for Chinese food and rather than go to the Mandarin on the corner, which would have made a lot of sense, he went to China and didn’t return for 24 years. Not only was her order of beef and mushrooms cold; the silly ass forgot the soy sauce.

It is true Archimedes discovered his Principle of Buoyancy while in his bathtub, but what we didn’t learn until much later is he left the water running and the plug in while he ran bare-naked down the street, shouting, “Eureka, I have found it!” Not only did gallons run down the stairs, ruining the carpet, but he ran up a water bill that would have knocked his socks off had someone invented them beforehand. The only person who was disappointed he found it was Mrs. Archimedes. As she told the girls in her bridge club, “At least it was clean.”

Robert Fulton didn’t start out to build the steam engine. Of course not – he just came home from the family fish market, where he worked as a gutter, and quickly scanned a note from his mother. “Put on the kettle and we’ll have a nice cup of tea, Mommy.” It was only as he watched the steam rise, tempting him to put his finger in the vapours, did he scream and go on to invent Ozonol. How the first steam engine got built, no one seems to know.

Fulton’s mistake pales beside the classic boner pulled by Italian house painter and drywall installer Michelangelo when asked by the Pope to splash a few dabs of flat white on a couple of unsightly water spots on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. It wasn’t until four years later, when Sixtus IV finally got around to inspecting his handyman’s work, did he mutter those never-to-be-forgotten words: “Michael, Michael, Michael, all I asked for was a flippin’ touch-up.”

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.