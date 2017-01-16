Ramara man wins big

Thom Peart, of Longford Mills in Ramara Township, won $871,449.30 from the Jan. 7 Lottario draw.

“Winning the lottery means freedom and peace of mind,” Peart said. “A weight has been lifted with no worries now about our financial future. My greatest joy is seeing the people I love happy. This win will allow my wife and I to spend more time together – more time spoiling our children and grandchildren, going on adventures and just enjoying our life.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Laclie Convenience in Orillia.