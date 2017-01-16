Opinion Letters

Letter: Messy situation

I was shocked to learn that city council has purchased several new buses and had councillors ride them for a few days to see for themselves how this mode of transport works for our citizens. Why bother if only about 20% of the stops are cleared of snow?

Main arterial stops are said to get priority, so I travelled up West Street and passed five consecutive bus stops rendered useless by snow banks.

It appears council favours grandiose development projects while forgetting basic everyday needs of residents, 51% of whom are seniors, many relying on public transport. Bus drivers can’t pick up passengers who aren’t in a position to get on and help pay for the service.

Politicians are paid to serve constituents and make the city services work. Lip service doesn’t count.

Paul Thompson

Orillia 



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »