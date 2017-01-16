Letter: Messy situation

I was shocked to learn that city council has purchased several new buses and had councillors ride them for a few days to see for themselves how this mode of transport works for our citizens. Why bother if only about 20% of the stops are cleared of snow?

Main arterial stops are said to get priority, so I travelled up West Street and passed five consecutive bus stops rendered useless by snow banks.

It appears council favours grandiose development projects while forgetting basic everyday needs of residents, 51% of whom are seniors, many relying on public transport. Bus drivers can’t pick up passengers who aren’t in a position to get on and help pay for the service.

Politicians are paid to serve constituents and make the city services work. Lip service doesn’t count.

Paul Thompson

Orillia