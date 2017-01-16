Getting ready for Roots

The third annual Roots North Music Festival is coming to Orillia later this spring, and for the second year, a mid-winter concert was organized to showcase the types of sounds soon to be heard.

The concert took place Friday night in the basement of St. Paul’s Centre, featuring Bryan McPherson, Skye Wallace and Aurora Blue.

At the show, organizers announced the headlining acts for the 2017 Roots North will be playing St. Paul’s Centre, in a larger room than the one available in the previous two years.

The Geneva Event Centre is also joining as a venue for 2017.

Pictured during their opening set are Gaby Taylor, left, and Ayden Miller of Aurora Blue.