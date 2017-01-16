Beset by nerves in front of a raucous home-court crowd, the Orillia Secondary School senior boys’ basketball team stumbled to a slow start that proved costly in the pressure-packed 73rd annual Orillia Blackball Classic championship game Saturday night.

The defending champions from Nicholson Catholic College (Belleville) took advantage of the Nighthawks’ nerves and methodically went about their business, coolly sinking three-pointers from the perimeter while using a high-pressure defence to keep the usually potent Nighthawk shooters from finding their stride.

After its tepid start, OSS fought and clawed its way back into the game late in the fourth quarter. When Hunter Murphy sunk a clutch three with three minutes left on the clock, the Nighthawks had closed the gap to 51-50 and brought the partisan fans to their feet. But it was as close as they would get. The Crusaders ratcheted up their defence, denied OSS on three straight trips to the bucket and shot three straight killer threes at the other end of the court to recapture the coveted Blackball trophy courtesy a hard-fought 59-50 decision.

“I’ve been in high school for five years and, man, I wanted to win Blackball so bad,” OSS forward Pierson French said after the hardcourt battle in what is Canada’s longest, continually running high-school basketball tournament. “Blackball is the one thing I’ve never won that I wanted to win so badly.”

And that was evident on the court, as the Nighthawks never quit. Despite falling behind 11-3 early on, a strong second quarter helped the Nighthawks close the gap and, thanks to a Murphy steal that he converted into two points, they trailed just 22-19. But with a few ticks left in the first half, the Crusaders raced down the floor and sunk their second-straight three-point shot that gave them breathing room and a 28-22 lead at halftime.

It was those deadly shots from the perimeter that sunk the ’Hawks, said French.

“Every time we got close, they would drop one of those dagger threes,” he lamented. “It sucks. They play the exact same offence as we do and we’re not used to playing a team that can shoot as well as we do. We weren’t ready for it early on. I think the crowd really got to us. There was a lot of pressure on our back.”

Mike Tutty, who is coaching the talented OSS squad with Dan Fournier, said while the loss is tough to swallow, it’s a valuable learning experience for a young team.

“This is a pretty young group and, as coaches, we’ve just been with them this year,” said Tutty. “Every game is a learning experience and it’s a bit of a roller-coaster ride, but the peaks and valleys are getting shorter and shorter. I have a feeling. at the start of the year, if we played this Nicholson team, it would have been a much worse result … I’m happy we could compete with them tonight.”

Tutty called a timeout in the game’s dying moments to drive home the importance of the lesson the Crusaders delivered. “Basically, in that last timeout, I said Nicholson executed in the last four minutes and we didn’t and, maybe, that’s the difference between winning and losing – it’s as much mental as physical. We made a lot of mistakes, missed a lot of plays and didn’t execute. But kudos to (Nicholson); they’re a very good team and they deserved to win.”

While disappointed with the loss in the championship game, French has nothing but respect and love for his team, which now sports a 25-3 record in league and tournament play this season – including five tournament titles.

“I wouldn’t call this group of guys a team; I call it more of a family – we’re all brothers,” said French, who had 12 points for the Nighthawks in the gold-medal game. “We hang out after practice, we go get food together … I love this team so much. It’s my favourite basketball team so far.”

It’s also a team with a lot of weapons that competes at both ends of the court. French, Nathan Reim and Murphy are all big bodies unafraid to drive the paint and battle for rebounds. Murphy, on the strength of five three-pointers, had a game-high 17 points for OSS against Nicholson, while Reim added 12. Graham Van Amelsvoort, who quarterbacks the offence and deftly distributes the ball, was named the team’s most valuable player of the tournament.

Earlier Saturday, the Nighthawks looked unstoppable in their semifinal tilt against Waterdown High School. French and Heim dominated the paint at both ends of the court and Murphy had a hot hand early as OSS jumped to a 15-0 lead in the opening four minutes.

By the time the Warriors found their shooting range, it was too late. Despite closing the gap to 19-8 by the end of the first quarter, the Nighthawks rolled to a 31-18 second-quarter advantage in what was an intense physical battle.

OSS led 63-43 after three quarters and, in the final period, both teams used their bench players almost extensively as the Nighthawks coasted to the 83-51 decision to punch their ticket to the gold-medal game. Reim led all shooters with a 26-point performance, while French poured in 16 points and Ian Scott added 10 in what was a balanced attack for the Nighthawks on their home court.

OSS started the tournament Friday with a 63-35 triumph over Almaguin Highlands Secondary School (South River) and then dominated Huntsville Secondary School 62-40 Friday night.

Twin Lakes Secondary School got off to a fast start in senior boys’ action as they defeated I.E. Weldon Secondary School (Lindsay) 52-33 Friday. The T’birds met Nicholson Saturday in the semifinal, but the Belleville team proved superior, earning the victory and the right to meet OSS in the championship game.

In other local senior boys’ action, Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School started strong, defeating Lo-Ellen 46-25, then ran into Nicholson, which remained perfect by defeating the Flames 64-40.

Junior boys

In the eight-team junior boys’ division, Eastview Secondary School of Barrie defeated Huntsville Secondary School to win the Blackball crown.

In the consolation final, OSS, which upset Nicholson 50-48 in an overtime thriller earlier in the tourney, lost a tough decision to St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School of Barrie. Patrick Fogarty defeated I.E. Weldon to win the B Flight consolation crown.