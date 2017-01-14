This was far from the most tactically-sound game of the year for the Barrie Colts.

And yet, they still had a chance to win.

The Colts and Niagara IceDogs frantically traded goals, but Barrie couldn't keep up in the game's second half and came out on the losing end of its highest-scoring contest of the year with a 10-6 defeat.

“Obviously, it was an exciting game, but at the end of the day, we made some mistakes that led to odd-man rushes,” said Colts forward Jason Willms. “We also hung our goalies out to dry a little.”

The Colts were getting a tired IceDogs team, playing its third game in as many nights.

Still, it was Niagara that struck first.

Joshua Dame caught the Colts flat-footed and broke in on goal, being denied by Barrie starter Ruan Badenhorst as he was hooked.

With a delayed penalty on the way, Bradey Johnson sent a pass into the slot for Danial Singer, and he fired a shot over Badenhorst's shoulder to make it 1-0 Niagara.

Barrie would get three power plays in the first period, and it would make the opening one count.

Roy Radke carried the puck in along the right side, and he sent a pass into the slot for Zach Magwood, who one-timed a shot past the blocker of Niagara's Colton Incze.

Just seconds later, the IceDogs burst in the other way, with Matthew Philip getting a pass as he entered the slot alone with speed.

But Badenhorst followed him and made a fantastic left pad save on the deke.

That stop would pay off, as later on the shift, Ben Hawerchuk stole the puck from Niagara's Drew Hunter and went down the wing before ripping a high shot over Incze to put Barrie ahead 2-1.

The IceDogs had a steady stream to the penalty box in the first period, and while the Colts wouldn't capitalize again on the man advantage, Barrie would take advantage of Niagara's exuberance to increase its lead.

Radke circled the net and as he did, the IceDogs defencemen took the opportunity to try and shove Magwood away from the front of the goal.

“We were playing hard on the forecheck and eliminating their options coming out of the zone,” Radke said. “Once you do that, and you're fast and quick there, they won't have too many options and we can make turnovers.”

By doing so, they ended up pushing Magwood into Incze's line of vision, and as a result, the goalie was slow coming across the crease, allowing Radke to snap a shot past him on the far side, making it 3-1 Colts after a period.

The game went from loose to ugly in the second period, particularly for the Colts.

A few minutes into the second, off the draw, Oliver Castleman snapped it through Badenhorst to cut Niagara's deficit to 3-2.

Barrie would run into penalty trouble, and that would burn it worse than it ever had at any point this season.

Niagara's first power play lasted only 33 seconds until it got the puck back to Ryan Mantha at the point, and the big defenceman blasted a shot in to tie the game.

The Colts would come right back the other way, and Aidan Brown pulled in a pass from behind him before setting up Willms in the slot to put his team up 4-3.

“I think it's easy to get caught up in (an end-to-end) game, but at the end of the day, we've got to keep it simple,” Willms said. “We're not a flashy team.

“We're a team that needs to get in there hard on the forecheck to have success.”

But Barrie would go down two men, and in a span of 23 seconds, the IceDogs cleared both calls off the board, thanks to a pair of power-play markers.

“We got into a lot of penalty trouble, and we can't do that,” Radke said. “We gave them so many opportunities on the power play, so they're going to get a few.

“If we can stay out of the box, that will help solve the problem.”

The Colts were no slouches on the man advantage themselves, tying the game at 5-5 when Lucas Chiodo whacked home a rebound.

Niagara would counter that with two more goals on another extended 5-on-3, as the IceDogs struck five times on the power play in the second.

“The easiest way to kill a penalty is not take any at all,” Willms said. “Special teams can win or lose you games in this league, and tonight, that was proven.”

Barrie would pull to within one goal before the period was up, as Anthony Stefano deflected Tom Hedberg's point shot past Incze, cutting the IceDogs lead to 7-6 after 40 minutes.

The Colts would turn to veteran David Ovsjannikov in the third period, and although things started out well with a 10-bell save on a cross-crease pass to Ben Jones, they went downhill shortly after.

William Lochead's point shot went through a crowd and between the legs of Ovsjannikov to increase Niagara's cushion to 8-6.

Ondrej Machala took advantage of a juicy rebound to make it 9-6 before getting an assist on the final goal of the game, dropping a pass to the incoming Philip, who had an open net to score on.

“Credit to them for their third game in three nights, and they played us hard,” Willms said. “They kept it simple and converted on their opportunities.

“In the third, we would have liked to have had a stronger push, but at the end of the day, it's done and we have to look to tomorrow.”

Barrie's next contest is Sunday in North Bay.

twitter.com/stephen_sweet

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET:

Roy Radke: 1G, 1A

Lucas Chiodo: 1G, 1A

Ben Hawerchuk: 1G, 1A

Tom Hedberg: 2A

Anthony Stefano: 1G

Jason Willms: 1G

Zach Magwood: 1G

Tyler Tucker: 1A

Kade Landry: 1A

Aidan Brown: 1A

Ruan Badenhorst: 13 saves

David Ovsjannikov: 5 saves