Letter: Are you for real?

Re Because it’s almost 2017, letter to the editor, Dec. 27

I read Brolin Devine’s letter. And I checked the Internet to see if he is real. He is. But I’m not sure if he is a stand-up comedian or an ego tripper. Perhaps both.

I go to the library regularly and enjoy its reading material as a source of information and research as well as entertainment. I read the Bible regularly and advise him to be careful with that library of books. It is dangerous and reading it might change his life forever.

It is good to have our social critics, Mr. Devine being one, but he should remember that he is not above the social scene that he is lambasting, but a part of it. And his criticism of the community and its amenities tells us more about him than about them.

Murray R. Binsted

Orillia