Hawks tourney off to flying start

The puck dropped Friday morning to kick off the 21st annual Orillia Hawks Girls’ Hockey Tournament at local arenas.

In atom B action, the Hawks rode a three-goal performance from Lily Downard (#10) to earn a 4-0 victory over the Peterborough Ice Kats in a well-played contest at Rotary Place. Downard scored a pretty, short-handed breakaway goal in the first period and broke the game open with a pair of quick goals in the final frame.

This year’s Orillia Hawks tourney is the largest in the city’s history as 101 teams will compete in 16 divisions. Ten local squads are competing.

Action goes all weekend and wraps up with championship games in each division Sunday.

For up-to-date results, check out the tournament page at orilliagirlshockey.com.