Cougars seal Terriers’ fate

Despite a new goalie, old problems continued to haunt the Davenport Subaru Orillia Terriers Thursday night as they were dumped 5-1 by the host Schomberg Cougars.

Once again, the Terriers were badly outshot and showed a lack of discipline that proved fatal in suffering their second dispiriting loss against the Cougars in five days. With those critical two victories, Schomberg has leapfrogged over the Terriers in the standings and is three points ahead of Orillia despite playing two fewer games.

Andrew North, an Orillia native who had been the No. 1 goalie for the Penetang Kings the past two seasons, was traded to the Terriers earlier this week for rookie puck stopper Andrew Couling, who the Terriers had acquired in November.

North, an Orillia minor hockey grad, made his debut between the pipes for the Terriers in Schomberg and faced a ton of rubber, stopping 42 shots in a game dominated by the Cougars. The hosts outshot Orillia 47-22.

The Cougars scored three power-play goals and had a man-advantage opportunity 14 times in the game as Orillia could not stay out of the penalty box in the chippy contest at the Trisan Centre. The Terriers’ lone goal, netted by Corey Miller, also came on the power play. Orillia went one-for-nine with the man advantage.

With their fifth-straight defeat, the Terriers (13-25-0) have fallen into seventh place in the eight-team Carruthers Division of the Provincial Junior Hockey League. They have just four games remaining in the regular season, with their next game slated for Jan. 18, when second-place Alliston will visit Rotary Place for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Terrier tales

Veteran blueliner Konnor Blimke returned to the lineup in Schomberg after missing almost a month while battling pneumonia. Couling, a Barrie native who started the season playing Jr. B hockey in St. Thomas, compiled a 4-9 record during his short stint with the Terriers. He had a disappointing 5.06 goals-against average and sported a save percentage of .865. North had a 14-15-2 record with the Kings this year and had compiled a 4.00 goals-against average and had a respectable save percentage of .886.

