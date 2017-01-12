Change text size for the story

The Lakelands Association of Realtors presented a cheque for $3,240 to the Orillia Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter Thursday afternoon in support of the organization’s community efforts.

The money was raised through monthly donations at real-estate offices throughout the region.

Pictured, from left, are Faye Gress (Royal LePage), Lighthouse executive director Linda Goodall, Lydia Whelan (Century 21), Mike Stahls (Royal LePage) and Lakelands Association of Realtors executive director Crystal Henderson.