Police briefs

Man charged with impaired driving

A Severn Township man faces impaired driving charges following an incident Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Barrie OPP officers responded to a traffic complaint near Line 4 and Highland Drive in Oro-Medonte Township. Police arrested the vehicle’s lone occupant and charged him with impaired driving.

José Barcelos, 56, was released on a promise to appear in Barrie court at a later date.

Robbery being investigated

Police are looking for a man who held up a Penetanguishene convenience store early Thursday morning.

According to police, a lone male entered the Mac’s convenience store brandishing what police believe to be a handgun. The man demanded money from the clerk and left with a unspecified quantity of cash. The suspect, who is described as white with a thin build, was last seen heading east on Robert Street. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a white shirt hanging out, brown gloves and a black balaclava.

Police would like to speak to a woman who entered the store immediately following the incident, since she may have information related to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 705-526-3761, the OPP’s Orillia communications centre at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at crimestopperssdm.com or 800-222-8477.

Info sought after boy injured in car

Police are searching for answers after a four-year-old was injured last month.

The incident took place in the Fenelon Falls area Dec. 7. Police say a four-year-old boy sustained serious burns from a flare gun when it was accidentally discharged inside a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Kawartha Lakes OPP at 705-324-6741 and speak with Det.-Const. Tim Ginn. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by going to khcs.ca and submitting a tip online.