Flurry of activity at local curling club

The second half of the curling season at the Orillia Curling Club began early in 2017 with all sections either picking up right after they left off before the holidays or starting all over with new teams.

The popular Thursday-night mixed league, which has 17 teams, plays at 6 p.m. every week with all teams rotating through with either a bye or playing a game at 8 p.m. Last draw, Brad Russell’s team finished in first place, with his wife, Kristy, and Bruce and Linda Rose. Robin Laking skipped his team to a second-place finish with his wife, Francis, and Joanne and Don Hoggard. Third-place finishers were Cheryl Heitzner (skip), Ted Devine and Alan and Sheila Smale.

Last Saturday, the annual Nuts and Bolts bonspiel was held at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre, organized again this year by Andrea and Rob Town. Forty-eight curlers played in this popular spiel, which has a fun format where the results of two games of curling and several rounds of euchre are combined to determine the overall winner. This year’s champions were Bill Cartmill, Glen Ryder (skip), Wendy Lou Paquette and Gary Smith.

The next mixed club bonspiel will be held Feb. 18. As it is held on the Family Day weekend, club members are asked to invite family members and friends to make up teams for this fun spiel. This year, curlers are encouraged to wear the jerseys of their favourite sports teams.

Mary Hutton went with her competitive team to Quebec last Sunday to play in the 84th Sewell Trophy Bonspiel at Le Château Montebello. Fourteen teams from Ontario participated in the three-day spiel and Hutton’s team emerged victorious in the final against Brockville. Congratulations to Hutton, Jane Binns, Vivian Nicholson and Diane Cowden.

The senior men held their third mini-spiel of the season Wednesday. The top three curlers were Wayne Martin, Jim Watt and Jim Quigley.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.