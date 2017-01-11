Vans Hi-Standard Snow Series hits Mount St. Louis

Vans kicks off 2017 with the return of the Vans Hi-Standard Series, an international all-ages contest inviting snowboarders to showcase true style and expression in an exciting open-jam format. With five stops in Canada, a new stop in Switzerland and a grand finale in California, the Vans Hi-Standard global series will be touring across the U.S., Canada, Switzerland, Korea, and France. The inclusive snowboard jam will feature an original big air jam format where riders are judged by individual style only, with no rotations over 720 degrees permitted.

For the grand finale, Vans will bring a new, non-traditional feature into the fold by creating a unique custom-spec course, where riders are encouraged to push the boundaries of their creative expression.

Beginning Jan. 14 at Mount St-Louis, riders of all ages and levels will compete in a unique exhibition of style. Offering free registration, lift tickets and food, the Hi-Standard Series will award over $50K in cash and prizes and challenge riders to push their imaginations with innovative tricks.

The "Van Doren Rail Best Trick" will grant cash on the spot for the most creative maneuvers while Vans rewards the "Most Improved Rider," "Worst Bail," and names a deserving MVP on each stop of the tour. Vans members will be handing out $5 bills to those who land stylist tricks. Cash prizes will be awarded until the allotted amount per age category is reached. With no spins over a 720 allowed, only the most inventive competitors will be considered for the billing.

When talking about individual style, Vans Snow team rider Blake Paul states, "It's not about what you do, it's how you do it."

In addition to the contest, Vans boot collection will be presented, waffles will be served and a House of Vans Workshops will be host for non-competitors, giving spectators and family members a pair of their very own Vans to customize alongside an artist from each city (Soy will be at Mount St-Louis).

Fans and competitors can also expect to see familiar faces from the global Vans Snow team throughout the tour.

The capacity for each event is 90 riders. They will be divided into three age categories: ages 15 and under, ages 16+ and ages 30+. For more information, updates, rules and to sign up online starting Jan. 9 (45 spots available for pre-registration online and the rest on-site the morning of the event), visit Vans.com/HiStandardSeries.

Event Schedule

8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Registration

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Free practice for all categories

11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.: Paid session - 15 and under and 30+

11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Paid session - 16+

12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: Lunch and course maintenance

1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Paid session - 15 and under

2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.: Paid session - 16+

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Van Doren Rail Best Trick

4:15 p.m.: Awards ceremony