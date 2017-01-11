Swim team members attend training camp

Four members of the Orillia Channel Cats Swim Club participated in a training camp held in conjunction with the Ontario Junior International Championships at the Scarborough Pan Am Centre. Swimmers 12 years old or younger who achieved two of the qualifying times were invited to attend. Jakob Loewen, Hayley French, Esmee Rosati and Blythe Wieclawek learned from some of the top coaches in Ontario.

Each of the swimmers took away some new skills and conditioning exercises that they will share with their club.

"I liked meeting some of the coaches, and hearing their detailed advice on the various strokes...I enjoyed the backstroke session the most," said Jakob Loween.

"At the camp I got a lot of different input from other coaches, it was really fun and I learned lots," said Blythe Wieclawek.

For more information on the Channel Cats, visit orilliachannelcats.ca.