Postponed concert kicks off this week

Well, sometimes things happen you can't control.

Last week I wrote about Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees and their monthly Truck Stop Thursdays at the Brownstone. The band started doing this several months ago on the first Thursday of every month. They invite other bands to be the opening act and generally its a pretty good party.

I have a calendar, several of them. I know there are a few of you who recall there was a time or two I didn't look at one, but I'm looking right now and it sure looks like this is the second Thursday of the month.

Is there a review of the night following? No. So why am I writing about the band again? The band changed the date to this week. They had some logical reason for doing so, thinking Jan. 5 was too close to the holiday season.

The problem is, no one in the band mentioned to me, even though I saw several of them the week before, they changed the date to this week, Jan. 12.

I checked to make sure I spelled names correctly. I noticed the names of the bands also playing last week. I never thought to look at the date because it was already on my to-do calendar.

I make it a point to see these guys whenever they play here because they are entertaining and I like to be entertained. I'll be there earlier to see Frankie and Jimmy open at 8 p.m. You should too because they played here a couple months ago and if you like blues with some grit, you'll like Frankie and Jimmy.

With a bit of extra rest I was OK to stay late and catch all the bands last week. Friday night Jeremiah Hill played solo, was about halfway through Ghost Riders in the Sky before I caught on, not so far into the Stones' Paint it Black and U2's Still Haven't Found and thought they were all clever re-imaginations of the tunes. He was followed by Luke Austin and his band from Toronto. I was impressed with all the colour co-ordinated amplifiers and speaker cabinets, expecting a rocking good show -- loud, I mean. I could barely make out one of the guitars in the mix that was about as subdued as a Mustang rolling up with a Focus engine in it.

Not so the next night. The opener, Atlasmurray, was alright, nothing flashy and laid back. Sole Pursuit on the other hand was about as in-your-face as it gets. Blazing guitars, bass playing on the innovative side and a drummer, Tony Nesbitt-Larking, who is easily the best, smoothest, and accomplished I've seen play in this town. We have a lot of really good drummers here I don't want to give complexes to, but Nesbitt-Larking is the kind of drummer who will be on the cover of Modern Drummer some day.

JJ and the Pillars had to follow that, not a job I'd want unless I had amps that go to 11 and killer material. While they didn't, they weren't slouches on their instruments, or with their songwriting. It's kind of like having Yes preceding Pink Floyd. Both are different, both are good at what they do, but not in the same way.

This week Marshall Veroni is in on Friday night and of course it's Truck Stop Thursday tonight.

Roots North Revisited

The Orillia Youth Centre has a concert happening called Roots North Revisited at St. Paul's Centre tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. Bryan McPherson is returning to town to headline.

He writes about things in life that just don't seem right, kind of like the music many of us grew up with in the '60s and '70s. How good is he at it? Well, he opened a short tour for the Dropkick Murphy's, except for one date where he was rejected by the giant mouse to perform at the House of Blues located in what is called Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. They don't like his politics. I don't know, I've heard his tunes, I don't see anything wrong with calling out bad behavior.

Opening is Skye Wallace who can go from mellow and thoughtful to rocking and thoughtful in the space of two songs. Tickets are a whopping $7, or you can bring ten items for the Sharing Place Food Bank and pay nothing.

Orillia is Born

Did you know that Jim Lewis replaced Gordon Lightfoot in one of the barbershoop quartets that operated out of ODCVI? It's true. Gord's voice changed, Jim's hadn't - yet.

Jim still sings in the County Chordsmen barbershop chorus; Gord sings too, but not in a chorus. They both write songs as well, though I think Jim is still looking for his hit.

Jim also writes plays. Orillia is Born started out as a small venture that would be held in the Mariposa Arts Theatre's hall, which I understand will have a new name shortly, Mariposa Centre. Once the cast reached 20 people someone thought it might be a better idea to hold the play elsewhere.

It landed at St. Paul's Centre starting Jan. 18. Jim told me the play is not historically accurate, but it does contain all the details he could find out about the creation of this whacky place 151 years ago. The time frame of the story is the year leading up to incorporation in 1867.

He added a bit of imagined storytelling to make it interesting. Heck, he had to, we were a dry town - so they say.

Phyllis Johnson is directing and Blair Bailey is the musical director. Doug Anderson, Jodi Maltby, Amy Town, and Eric Lucier are the leads. Chris Newton has an important role as the premier of Upper Canada, John A. Macdonald. Jim sprinkled the story with some tunes, eight of which he wrote.

It runs through to Jan. 21 which is also the date the first council meeting of the new town was held one floor above the jail. Tickets are $20 and for another $25 you can do dinner on the 19th, 20th, or 21st. Stop by the church to get them. The Bird House downtown also has tickets.

