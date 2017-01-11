Three outstanding local athletes have been nominated as Orillia’s Athlete of the Year for 2016.

An elementary school student, a secondary school student and a recent university graduate, each of whom call Orillia home, have been nominated for the prestigious honour.

Owen Kaczanowski, who excelled in baseball, track and field and basketball, is the youngest of the three nominees. Quintin Hoch-Bullen, an accomplished field lacrosse, basketball and volleyball player who shone at Orillia Secondary School before moving on to the Hill Academy, has also been nominated in addition to Jasmin Aggarwal, a Queen’s University student who had a banner season competing in triathlons, duathlons and cross-country running races.

Each are worthy candidates – multi-sport athletes who excelled in various sports and, in some cases, represented the city at high-level competitions in Canada and beyond. In addition to being talented and driven, nominees also must be good examples of sportsmanship. A comment about Aggarwal from her nomination letter exemplifies that spirit of sportsmanship shown by each of the candidates.

“Despite all of Jasmin’s accomplishments in triathlon and duathlon, she is very humble about her achievements,” said Courtney Milligan, a teammate of Aggarwal’s on Queen’s triathlon team. “She always shows encouragement towards her teammates and competitors, having a positive attitude in both practices and races.”

Last year, 10 local athletes were nominated for the award that has been presented annually since 1952 when local trophy maker Norm Davis donated an athlete of the year trophy. Lisa Brooking, a Twin Lakes Secondary School graduate who has shone at Canadian and global cross-country running events, won the accolade.

This year’s winner, to be announced at a meeting of city council in February, will be chosen by a panel of judges that includes representatives from The Packet & Times, Orillia Today, KICX FM, Sunshine 89, the elementary schools’ physical education council, the three local high schools, the YMCA and the recreation advisory committee.

Past winners include local sporting legends like Walter Henry, Grant ‘Gander’ Ross, Rob Town, Jerry Udell, Brian Orser, Ethan Moreau, Luke Wiles and Bill Watters.

The Packet & Times will profile each of the nominees next week.

