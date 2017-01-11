OMAH's Speaker Evening takes place Jan. 18

There are two events happening at the Orillia Museum of Art and History Speaker's Evening on Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Don Ross, local historian and lover of pre-confederation history begins the evening with his topic "Through Wars, Invasions and Rebellions - The Power of 1867", a fitting topic to start off the sesquicentennial of Canada's Confederation. Ross will educate on how we came to the British North America Act (BNA) of 1867, the core of the Constitution that sets out rules for the new federal nation, and is how we are governed to this day.

It was not an easy path. Ross will recount the twists and turns that got us there through wars, rebellions and invasions, and will describe how this defined the strengths and weaknesses of Canada today.

Don Ross operated a book store on Mississaga Street in Orillia for a number of years. He is the founder of the Orillia Museum of Art and History in 1993 (as the Sam Steele Art Gallery) and has acted as chairperson. He has also been chair of the Municipal Heritage and Hall of Fame Committees. Currently he is a member of the OMAH History Committee is a director on the board of the Huronia Cultural Campus Foundation.

Later in the evening, Jean Sarjeant will launch her new book "The Secrets in the Chest: The Life of James "Tiny" Small."

Jean's father Tiny Small, like many who served as soldiers in the war, did not speak freely of his experiences except with his former comrades. When he passed away, a chest belonging to him was emptied. Or so they thought! On turning the chest upside down to repair it, the false bottom fell out revealing her father's diaries and other papers relating to the First and Second World Wars and the Vimy Memorial held in 1936.

The book that her family convinced her to write is full of memories found in her father's diaries. It reveals wonderful things about him that she did not know.

Sarjeant is well known in the community as a tireless promoter of art and history. She is one of the longest volunteers at OMAH. Through thick and thin, she has been there from the beginning with the Orillia Historical Society, Sir Sam Steele Art Gallery and the Orillia Museum of Art and History in roles as researcher, archivist and in numerous executive positions.

Admission is free and all are welcome.