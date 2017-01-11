Make it work, Orillia

When Chapter 725 of the city's municipal code was written, nobody had cellphones in their pockets and the idea of a service like Uber was not even a gleam in some bright computer coder's mind.

However, Uber has arrived in Orillia. It's already become a staple in most progressive urban centres where people rave about the simplicity and ingenuity of the service that allows smart-phone users to order up a "taxi" whenever and wherever they are in a need of a ride from Point A to Point B.

In Orillia, the emergence of Uber has prompted an emotional debate in which Uber drivers have been targeted - one was told by the city to cease and desist offering the service within the municipality. Why? Because, at least for now, an Uber is considered a taxicab under Chapter 725 of the Orillia Municipal Code. That means it's against the code for anyone to operate a "cab" without a taxicab driver's licence and for any owner not to have a taxicab licence. On top of that, any company offering taxi services must have a permanent office in a properly zoned area of the city.

That code and the regulation of the city's taxis is vital, said Shawn Crawford, manager of legislative services. "When we think of the existing taxicab companies in Orillia, they are kept to a high standard. The purpose of that is to help ensure the safety of the passengers."

One might argue the purpose is also for the city to put cash in its coffers. At present, the city annually charges $500 for a taxi broker licence and $250 for a vehicle licence. A taxi driver's licence is $108. In 2016, there were three taxi brokers in Orillia, with approximately 35 vehicles and 100 drivers. Do the math: it adds up quickly.

Enter Uber drivers who don't pay a cent. Enter Uber drivers who, theoretically, don't have to comply to the same rules, leading opponents to claim it will lead to a wild west of unregulated taxis running amok in unsafe cars. The reality, of course, is quite different. Typically, Uber drivers are experienced, offer superior service, newer vehicles and courtesy in spades.

Here's how one local resident described his experience with Uber in other cities. "I have been using Uber in larger cities outside of Orillia for a few years," he wrote on Facebook. "The service is FAR superior to cabs. The drivers and the passengers are rated, so it is typically a very nice experience overall. I have never been in a bad vehicle. Most vehicles are new and very clean... unlike most cabs!"

That seems to be a sentiment common to anyone who has availed themselves of Uber. So, the question really becomes what will city council do about Uber? They can't ignore it. And if they don't do something to recognize and accommodate the increasingly popular service, they will likely find themselves in court, facing local citizens who simply want to do in Orillia what's already done in most cities.

It's understandable that traditional taxi companies will be opposed to Uber invading their territory because, right now, it's not a level playing field. Conversely, the city can't expect Uber entrepreneurs to be regulated in the same way as a taxi company that requires, for example, physical office space. This is an issue that can't be ignored. Most cities make it work. It's time for Orillia to make it work. The bottom line is that Uber would be a much-welcomed service in a community where municipal transit is sub-standard. We need to find a way to accommodate this service.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

