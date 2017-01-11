LETTER: More to the story

Re: "Township considers future without OPP, LSRCA," Dec. 20

I am writing today in response to your article.

According to Police Services Act, s.5.(1), Ontario municipalities, including Ramara Township, have an obligation to provide policing services to their residents.

Legal terminology aside, they can do that through essentially three options: their own police service, partner with a neighboring municipality's police service or receive policing services from the OPP.

All municipalities across Ontario have these options available to them under the Police Services Act. The OPP is providing policing services to Ramara residents at the request of the municipality of Ramara.

Ramara Township is currently paying $269 per property, per year, for professional policing services. This cost equates to less than one dollar per day, per property and is amongst the cheapest policing costs in all of Ontario, including those of municipal police services.

The OPP provides full-time, 24-hour professional policing services to the Township of Ramara. OPP officers are serving Ramara Township through proactive and preventative policing programs as well as respond to reactive calls for service from the community.

Members of the OPP Orillia detachment provide focused patrols in Ramara to maintain traffic safety and prevent criminal activity. In addition, officers in Central Region engage in traffic enforcement and patrol related to marine safety and motorized snow vehicles. Orillia Detachment Community Service Officers regularly provide services to Ramara schools (i.e. OPP KIDS Program). This amounts to well above one officer and one police car, as stated in the article.

Accurate and informed discussions of policing matters are critical to the relationship the OPP has with the municipalities it polices and to our collaboration in promoting and improving community safety and well-being.

M.M.(Marc) Bedard

Superintendent Commander

Municipal Policing Bureau