The Building Hope Project continues to progress.

The Building Hope initiative emerged from an increasing awareness of the need and demand in Orillia for additional housing for those who are most vulnerable. The initial leadership has been provided by two local charities: The Lighthouse and the Canadian Mental Health Association of Simcoe County (CMHA). CMHA operates a series of resources in the community but especially in Orillia, provides safe beds for short-term stays. The Lighthouse is a charitable social services organization that provides a soup kitchen and a 14-bed emergency shelter for men at 48 Peter Street in Orillia.

The need in Orillia for more emergency and interim housing is well documented. At present, Orillia has no emergency housing for youth, women, or families. Limited housing availability of permanent rental units in the Orillia area, results in clients needing stable but temporary housing in a transitional shelter setting. Immediate connection to service-providers located in the shelter building would start the individual on the path to permanent housing. The Lighthouse and/or CMHA staff will guide initial intake with direction to a representative from the Orillia Housing Resource Centre if appropriate. A range of services, broader than just mental health is envisioned for this Orillia project. Relationships with local social services such as The Salvation Army and The John Howard Society providing information and services to Building Hope will continue to be nurtured, strengthened and developed.

Concrete progress achieved in 2016 included a loan from the City of Orillia to facilitate the purchase a 2.4 acre building site at 75 Queen Street East in Orillia. Part of the due diligence prior to closing the offer required a zoning amendment which was submitted, opened to community consultation, and, in due course, approved unanimously by Orillia city council.

Currently, construction and operating budgets are focusing on a building of approximately 25,000 sq. feet and visualize several dormitory rooms with emergency beds (16 for men, 10 for women, four for male youth, four for female youth, two family units for emergency use, five safe beds administered by CMHA, plus one for emergency referrals by the police). We also envision 20 interim housing units linked to support services.

A "Request For Proposal" (RFP), a detailed 24-page document outlining Building Hope requirements has been sent to six area architectural firms. Responses have been requested by mid-February, with the hope of one architect/contract administrator being hired by the summer of 2017.

A fundraising team has been formed and is active in seeking a professional fundraiser to help plan and carry out this critical process. A key financial goal is to have a mortgage-free building so future operational dollars can be directed to the maintenance of housing and delivery of services. A public fundraising campaign is expected to start in 2018. Meanwhile, low key fundraising initiatives have already started, including support for Building Hope as well as the continuance of donations for the current Lighthouse operations. Sources include: private donors, The Coldest Night of the Year, Lighthouse/Couchiching Jubilee House Fall Classic Golf Tournament, and Ride for Refuge, St James Anglican Church, Connexus Church, Orillia Performs, Tiffin's Art Tour Rally, the County of Simcoe and the City of Orillia. As well, local businesses have already expressed interest in Building Hope and have offered expertise and supplies.

The Lighthouse is hosting the next major public event in support of Building Hope and current shelter operations. The Coldest Night of the Year is slated to take place on Feb. 25. The Coldest Night of the Year is a super-fun, family-friendly fundraiser that raises money for the hungry, homeless, and hurting across Canada.

In 2016, Orillia raised nearly $100,000 ranking us the fourth highest fundraising city Canada-wide. This year's Coldest Night goal is to top $100,000. If you are interested in supporting or participating in this year's event, further information is available online at canada.cnoy.org/location/orillia.

Thank you, Orillia, for all your support thus far. With your help, the Building Hope Team has charged into 2017 excited and determined to see the vision for this urgently-needed facility continue to accelerate towards reality.

Please keep the Building Hope initiative, The Lighthouse, and those we serve, in your thoughts and prayers as we move forward.

Glenn Wagner is the Chair of The Lighthouse and The Building Hope Advisory Group.