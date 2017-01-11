The gloominess of a winter's night will be lit up when Lance Anderson and an all-star lineup of musicians and vocalists hits the stage in Orillia on Feb. 18.

Tickets are now on sale for the Mariposa Folk Foundation's 'An Evening of Blues and Gospel VI', which takes place at the Best Western Mariposa Inn, 400 Memorial Drive.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Winner and multiple nominee for the Maple Blues Piano/Keyboard Player of the year, Anderson is musical arranger/director of this sixth annual show. This year, three vocalists, Amoy Levi, Jay Douglas and Steven Ambrose headline along with Denis Keldie on keyboards, Shamakah Ali on drums and Alec Fraser on bass.

"Lance always assembles great musicians and singers for this annual show," Mariposa in Concert Chairman and artistic director Alexandria Taylor said. "His musical friends and arrangements never disappoint. We sell out every year and this year will be no different, so I'd advise people to pick up tickets as soon as possible."

Tickets are $30 advance, $35 at the door (service charge and taxes extra) and are available online at mariposafolk.com or in person at the Mariposa Foundation office, 10 Peter St. South.