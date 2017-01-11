Acceptance of all cultures

It is hard to imagine what our country looked like 150 years ago. Back in 1867, Canada was a patch work of colonies, crown land, and indigenous territory, each consisting of groups with little in common. As time has passed, our country has gained symbols and practices that unite us. Canadian citizenship established in 1947, our flag adopted in 1965, and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in 1982 are some of the things that all Canadians can point to that help to define who we are.

Yet defining a single collective Canadian culture can be a challenge. While all Canadians have a lot in common; every region, province, territory, ethnic background, linguistic background, and religion is unique. It is easy to find differences between the culture that exists in Gander, Newfoundland and the culture that exists here in Orillia.

So is there a common Canadian culture? This is a question debated by many and is often left without a clear answer.

As a student of Canadian Political Science, I had the opportunity to investigate this question in depth a few years ago. While studying in Toronto, I enrolled in a course that looked at the three founding Canadian nations: Indigenous, French, and English. This course sought to determine how each of these nations influenced the creation of our country and its culture. While our class found that these cultures certainly played an important role in our nation's development; the more we delved into this subject, the more we found that Canada has been influenced by many nations and cultures, not just the founding three.

Citizens of Canada, more than citizens of any other country, understand that culture is not static. It is something that is continually evolving and is influenced by all segments of the population that become incorporated within it.

Our emergence as a country has been like that of the United States. Immigration from all over the world has fueled our culture's development. However, we are far from the melting pot by which American culture is defined. As opposed to being pushed to suppress our unique cultural identity in favour of conformity, our society gives us, as Canadians, the capacity to define our own culture. This has made our country a cultural mosaic, with people from all over the world being encouraged to practice and celebrate their diversity.

That is not to say that every member of every culture lives in perfect harmony with one another. Over the past few months we have heard stories throughout the country of white supremacist symbols and signs popping up in public places. We have heard of cases where a few within the law enforcement community have been accused of racial discrimination against indigenous people and other minority groups. Clashes over culture have even become prevalent in Canada's political sphere, as shutting out immigrants who don't meet certain "Canadian values" becomes a topic of debate for Canada's second largest political party.

These examples and many like them tell us that there continues to be a struggle over multiculturalism in our country.

I believe that in cases where discrimination rears its ugly head, it is important that we remember who we are as Canadians and where our familial lines come from. Chances are that every one of us has descendants who, at one point in time, were discriminated against for being in the minority. Would all of our descendants have been able to pass a present day Canadian values test when they arrived in this country many years ago? Would they not have depended on and benefitted from the support of their neighbours who were different from them?

Standing up to protect our unique yet collective cultural identity must be considered an important responsibility for all Canadians.

Canadian culture, simply put, is both the recognition and celebration of humanity. It is the acknowledgment that we as human beings are all different. We come from different backgrounds and different traditions. Rather than insisting that we exclude those who are not like us, it should be our acceptance of other cultures that define who we are as Canadians.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master's in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jay.fallis@mail.utoronto.ca.