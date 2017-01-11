A different type of learning

Camp Couchiching is hoping to help students rebuild their relationship with learning through new experiential-teaching strategies.

The Climbing Tree Experiential Tutoring program builds off feedback from other camp programs, such as outdoors education and the in-school programs, said Ross McIntyre, associate director of the Camp Couchiching Community Initiative (CCI).

"Through those experiences, what we've noticed is that a lot of students respond well to hands-on and active learning and learning about different subjects in different ways," he said.

The learning model used to base the program on was devised with the help of Bachelor of Education students at Lakehead University and from Georgian College Community Projects Initiatives program run through the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship.

"This program is an amazing opportunity for students who might not excel in a traditional classroom setting to be exposed to a form of education that is more accommodating of the specific needs of students, while still fulfilling all of the ministry of education's curriculum expectations," said Dave Venneri, from Lakehead University.

As an example, explained McIntyre, if a student happens to be struggling with fractions, a great way to teach that is by using Lego pieces.

"We'll approach it in a way that we have different props and resources that teach the concept and are visual and connected to reality," he added. "And that becomes a very strong connection for the students and helps apply it to real-life situations."

The program hopes to customize the learning experience by assessing a student's learning style and providing tailored tutoring, accordingly.

"This program will help students who are struggling with the curriculum by showing them different ways to look at the same curriculum topics," said Ryan Pasquin, also of Lakehead University's education program. "Dave and I have tried to create lessons that are hands-on and use experiential learning."

Learning can also take place outside, weather permitting, said McIntyre. For example, to learn about biodiversity, the kids would "capture" a piece of land using a small butterfly net, and then study everything that fell under the net.

"This is useful to children and youth who can't learn inside a classroom. We have taken the classroom aspect and brought it outside," said Heidi-Anne Keiser, child and youth worker program at Georgian College.

The program has been made possible with an $1,800 grant received from Community Foundation of Orillia and Area last fall.

"That is really what will allow us to run this pilot program and ensure we can test it in a real way. That support has been invaluable in allowing us to move forward," said McIntyre.

But going forward, he said, the non-profit wants to try a tiered-pricing system as more families sign up for the program.

"For instance, if the average cost for one hour of tutoring is $30, in this program if a family is only able to afford $5 for one hour, then they'll check that box when they're applying and camp will cover any additional cost," said McIntyre.

The program is ready to begin by the end of January or earlier, as soon as a dozen families have been selected from among the applicants, said McIntyre.

"We're looking for a good variety of grade levels between grades one and 12 and a variety of subject areas that students might need help with," he said.

For more information to volunteer as a tutor or to register for the program, contact McIntyre at ccci@campcouchiching.com or 705-325-3428.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog