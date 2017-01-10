SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Southern California woman has been exonerated of charges that she responded to “rape fantasy” ads on Craigslist in order to get men to attack her ex-boyfriend’s new wife. Prosecutors now say that it was the alleged victim in the case who was trying to frame her husband’s ex by responding to the ads.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced Monday that charges will be dropped for 30-year-old Michelle Susan Hadley of Ontario, Calif., calling her “the innocent victim of a diabolical scheme.”

Prosecutors instead have turned around and charged 31-year-old Angela Diaz of Arizona with kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury. She was arrested in Phoenix on Friday and is awaiting extradition.

Court records show that the man who links the two women is an agent with the U.S. Marshals service.