Pilot project to be discussed

Community consultation in Orillia Wednesday night could eventually help put some extra cash in your pocket.

In an effort to reduce poverty in Ontario, the provincial government is toying with the idea of giving people a basic income. The notion is part of a pilot project to study different ways of delivering income support and poverty reduction in the province. First, the government wants to see how a basic income may impact individuals and families.

The public is invited to provide feedback on basic income and how it could work best in Ontario. This feedback will help formulate a report and introduce a plan for the pilot project, to launch in April.

In Orillia, a community consultation on the issue will be held Wednesday by the Basic Needs Tasks Group and the United Way Simcoe-Muskoka. The meeting will be facilitated by Kathy Manners and feature a presentation from Dr. Lisa Simon, associate medical officer of health at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The event takes place at the Orillia Public Library’s program room from to 7:30 p.m.