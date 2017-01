Simcoe County District School Board has cancelled all of its buses today.

That means in the SCDSB's north, south, central and west zones – in Barrie, Innisfil and Angus, in Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia, in Alliston, Beeton, Bradford, Cookstown and Tottenham, and in Collingwood, Stayner and Wasaga Beach.