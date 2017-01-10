LETTER: A few questions

In aid of fact-founded reconciliation, perhaps knowledgeable politicians or public/civil servants might give us answers to the following questions.

Through municipal, provincial, and federal tax on earnings and assets, or through charitable giving, other fees, and volunteer support, does the average non-aboriginal Canadian or the average aboriginal Canadian contribute more?

Does more go to the non-aboriginal female on welfare with two babies or to the aboriginal female on welfare with two babies?

Does more go to the non-aboriginal male on welfare or to the aboriginal male on welfare?

Does more go to the non-aboriginal person with a serious addiction problem or to the aboriginal male with a serious addiction problem?

Does more go to the education of non-aboriginal child or to the education of an aboriginal child? Do aboriginals or non-aboriginals pay more for the education of their children?

Thoughtful, factual answers will help shut down whiners and help each of us more willingly carry our own fair share of the burden.

Without a common-man fairness about who pays for our Canada, there’ll be no reconciliation.

Paul Bennett

Orillia