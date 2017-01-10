Happy trails

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Winter won’t keep residents of the area from enjoying a number of outdoor activities including skating on outdoor trails. Tyson Young, 13, was with his sister, Lauren, 13, and cousin, Raelyn Cabural, 5, at Fern Resort this past weekend. Trail skating is open to staying guests throughout the day and to the public for daytime-skating packages on Sundays and nighttime-skating packages on Wednesdays. For more information, call the resort at 1-800-567-3376.