Woman transported to hospital after collision
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES A six-month pregnant woman was transported to the hospital as precaution after she was involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon. The woman was one of three people involved in the accident that happened in front of Foodland on Laclie Street, north of Fittons Road. No other injuries were reported and investigation is ongoing.
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES
A six-month pregnant woman was transported to the hospital as precaution after she was involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon. The woman was one of three people involved in the accident that happened in front of Foodland on Laclie Street, north of Fittons Road. No other injuries were reported and investigation is ongoing.