Spread some java joy on Tuesday

An act of caffeinated kindness is hoping to create a buzz across Ontario on Tuesday.

Ten privately-owned cafés are taking part in Common Kindness Day, a promotion to kick-start a friendly pay-it-forward event at 10 local coffee shops.

And even though Orillia's Apple Annie's isn't part of the initiative, co-owner Nancy Willsey believes the spirit of giving prevails strong among Orillians regardless of a designated day for paying it forward.

"We live in a generous town and we do this all year round, we don't need one designated day to pay it forward," she said. "A lot of times we have people come in with special needs or who are just hungry. And I buy them food or my kids (staff) use their tips towards it or a customer steps up."

To Willsey, the act of kindness is a regular occurrence at her shop, and, she believes, also at other local stores, throughout the year.

But for those shops who are involved in the project, they will be giving away 100 free coffees being sponsored by an anonymous benefactor.

Customers at Midland's Grounded Coffee Company Co., a participating café, seemed enthused Sunday by the concept and said they hoped it proves to be successful.

"It's an amazing thing to do," said Elyssa Allengame, a former Midland resident who now lives in Etobicoke. "It's great to have a local downtown business involved in helping people pay it forward. I really like the idea."

Midland resident Blaise Robitaille agreed: "It's a very generous concept and definitely starts the new year in a positive way."

Alana Corkery, who owns the Barrie Bean Counter, a six-foot wide and 50-foot long shop in downtown Barrie, has also signed up for the campaign and will be giving away 100 free coffees.

"But if you want to pay for yours, we'll give someone else a free coffee," Corkery said. "It's a pay-it-forward thing. I think it has a better personal impact."

Corkery said she agreed to take part in the Common Kindness Day promotion after receiving an email from the Pointman! PR company.

"It's sort of a social experiment," said Patrick McCauley of Pointman!

Each free coffee comes with a card reading, 'Today is Common Kindness Day and your morning brew has been paid for by the kindness of strangers. How nice! If you appreciate this small gesture, how about paying it forward? Dig deep and add a few or more dollars to the tab. Because the world could use a little extra kindness (and caffeine).'

McCauley said the unnamed sponsor founded Common Kindness Day so people could show appreciation in the small acts of goodwill that happen every day and pay them forward to others in their community.

"Every time someone pays forward the coffee, it will continue to flow to the next person," McCauley said.

Across Ontario, the other eight participating cafés include, The Quirky Carrot in Alexandria, the Brake Room in Belleville, the Grind in Cornwall, Boiling Over's Coffee Vault in Lindsay, Origin Trade Café in Ottawa, Coutts Coffee in Perth, Kyoto Coffee in Peterborough and 3 Steps Up Café in Whitby.

For more information on Common Kindness Day visit the Grounded Coffee Company Co.'s Facebook page at facebook.com/GroundedCoffeeCanada.

-- With files from Cheryl Browne and Andrew Philips

