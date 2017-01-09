Speaker series continues

Lakehead Orillia's speaker series, In Conversation, begins the new year with a talk on Jan. 17 by Dr. Frances Helyar about the evolution of teacher education in Simcoe County.

Since the inception of common schooling in Ontario, attitudes toward teacher training have shifted. Recurrent themes include the tension over theory versus practice. In this talk, Dr. Helyar will present an overview of the history of teacher education in Ontario and provide insights about the present and future of teacher training in Simcoe County.

Dr. Helyar is the Chair of Education at Lakehead Orillia and teaches courses about the history, philosophy, and sociology of education. She is an educational historian and is currently writing a book about Acadian education from 1900 to 1940.

Dr. Helyar's In Conversation talk takes place at the Orillia Public Library on Jan. 17 at 6:15 pm.

All In Conversation events are free, but registration is required.

Register to info@orilliapubliclibrary.ca or 705-325-2338.