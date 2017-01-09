Seeking art donations

The Orillia Mariposa Grandmothers to Grandmothers group was formed 10 years ago, as part of the Stephen Lewis Foundation helping African grandmothers who are raising their grandchildren orphaned by AIDS. Resources raised through the campaign are invested in grassroots organizations providing grandmothers and their grandchildren with food, educational supplies, school fees, medical fees, and much more.

On May 13, the group is hosting a new fundraiser called Art from the Attic at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Orillia. Modelled after successful fundraisers other Grandmothers groups throughout Canada have hosted, these events have turned out to be well-attended and offered year after year.

Donations from the public of unused two-dimensional artwork such as prints, originals, posters, or frames are being requested. Donations often come from seniors going into a smaller home, people relocating, changing décor, or simply wanting something different than the painting that has hung on the wall for too long.

The group has arranged for one of their members to store donations until the sale in May. The group is happy to accept donations at her residence, or they will arrange for pick up.

If you wish to make a donation, contact Ann Downard at 705-325-6008 to arrange for pick up or delivery.