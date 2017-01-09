New members welcome
SUBMITTED The CMO Youth Choirs are welcoming new choristers this month for the 2017 winter/spring semester. Join other musical elementary and high school students who love to sing and enjoy building their voices, musical skill and camaraderie. Contact director Jeffrey Moellman for more information at contact@chambermusicorillia.org.
