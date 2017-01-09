LETTER: Define 'elites'

Re: "Trump, little people plan to give elites rough ride," Jan. 4

Recently, the Packet & Times has printed a number of articles which indicate a disturbing trend: a move toward seeing people as either "ordinary folks" or "elites" while also suggesting the elites care nothing for ordinary folks.

That vision of U.S. society led to Donald Trump's recent victory. Here in Canada, Conservative candidate Kellie Leitch is passing out the same Kool-aid to Canadian voters. Anthony Furey, Postmedia writer, definitely floated this idea in a recent column.

Just who are these elites that people are talking about?

Politicians seem to be a target. That's people like Garfield Dunlop, then -- or Doug Downey and Jill Dunlop, who are seeking the Conservative candidacy in Simcoe North now. That would also be Patrick Brown, I assume. Some PCs would put Kathleen Wynne and her Cabinet in the group, even though she started her political career as a school trustee. (Are all school trustees, then, members of these "elites"?) Does getting elected turn ordinary people into elites? (Should we scrap elections?)

Who else is among these so-called elites? Apparently scientists are, especially those who warn of climate change. Some fight pollution, promote alternative energy, stress the need for clean air and water. Many urge governments to work so that life for our children and our grandchildren continues to be viable on this planet and in this province.

What makes them elite? Presumably the fact that their studies have made them experts with specialized knowledge. Aha! It's education that makes people elites!

(Odd. Most people think education is a good thing.)

Another group of elites are journalists and media people, now under attack in the U.S. Here in Canada, PM Stephen Harper refused to talk to journalists; they couldn't be trusted with his message. In the U.S., Donald Trump is taking this a step further, using tweets to speak to the nation.

So take that, Dave Dawson, Patrick Bales, and the rest of you media folks. You may be surprised to realize you're members of the elites, but apparently you are.

What nonsense this is! Our politicians are people like ourselves whom we elect. Our scientists are neighbours whom we value for their knowledge. Our media folks are people dedicated to bringing us knowledge about the world -- many of whom struggle to earn a living from their efforts.

I'm not denying there are elites in this world. I would include most billionaires, some giant corporations, and some groups in various countries around the world who control the workings of their nations so that only a small group gets to share the wealth of that nation.

But university professors? Scientists? Journalists? Canadian politicians? People with MBAs? Some make a good living, but they are not elites in the way the 19th century British upper class were--and it's dangerous to think of them as working against ordinary folks. In our complex world, we need these people.

Finding solutions to the problems of this world requires people working together -- and this message is aimed at dividing us. We must reject this "ordinary people vs. elites" message.

Fred Larsen

Orillia