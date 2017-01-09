January's guest speaker announced

CFUW Orillia is pleased to welcome Cindy Clarke, a top legal professional in her field, as guest speaker on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at OMAH, 30 Peter St. S.

Clarke grew up in Orillia, attending Hillcrest Public School and ODCVI, followed by the University of Western Ontario, graduating with a B.A. in Philosophy in 1993 and LLP in 1997. She is a partner and the National Group Head of Borden Ladner Gervais BLG's Specialized Litigation group where she oversees five National Litigation Groups and sits on the firm's National Management Committee.

Devoting her practice to the defence of health organizations in medical malpractice actions on behalf of Healthcare Insurance Reciprocal of Canada, she also assists her clients when dealing with physician privileging issues, consent and capacity matters and defence before numerous administrative tribunals.

Clarke and the health law team at BLG were recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel with the highly regarded Value Champion Award. She was also recognized in the 2014 Lexology client Choice Awards as the exclusive winner in the Healthcare and Life Sciences category in Canada. In 2015, Ms. Clarke was named a winner of the prestigious Women's Executive Network WXN, Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100.

CFUW Orillia welcomes guests and new members.

For more information, visit www.cfuworillia.org.