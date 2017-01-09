As the years pass by

I realize it is a bit past the season to bring this up, but Mary and I watched Scrooge back in December, not A Christmas Carol with Alistair Sim, or any one of the dozens of spin-offs of Charles Dickens' masterpiece.

I thought some of them were pretty tacky and phoned Chuck to say so. He's 204 and a tad hard of hearing; I had to shout right into his ear trumpet. I was surprised to learn the rip-offs from his original don't bother him in the least since he is still getting royalties on anything even remotely similar to his three ghosts and their midnight excursion with old Ebenezer. He has amassed so much money he can afford to buy Portugal, Spain and the Canary Islands -- or put a down payment on a tank of gas now that the oil companies are screwing us over again.

His lawyers, Fezziwig, Fezziwig, Sowerberry and Heep knew what they were doing, sadly all four died penniless. This was before lawyers discovered the lucrative field of 'personal injury' scams.

But the Scrooge we watched, and liked by the way, was a musical with Albert Finney. Albert won the Golden Globe Best Actor award for a musical or a comedy that year and deserved it, too. However I made the terrible mistake of looking at the TV listings to see when it was made. Would you believe last year? Well don't, because it wasn't. It came out in 1970, 46 years ago.

Suddenly I felt very old. Oh, not old like your bones ache and you're incontinent and smell bad, not that kind of old, but old like you've been around too long and the world is passing you by.

I know I used that line a dozen times before but when it's a winner, you have to go with it.

Doesn't it bother you just a little bit that the wars, the political and social upheavals that are now taught in the schools as Ancient History were current events when you went to school? I can remember when Barrie was just a little back-water village living in the shadow of the industrial giant that was Orillia, but our buggy whip factory closed down in the '60s and now we all we get is the occasional summer tourist dropping by just to watch the tumbleweeds roll down what is left of our main street. As to what happened to Barrie, Lord only knows, but it couldn't be good.

I remember Mackenzie King, the Prime Minister who talked to his dog, In '68 we elected Pierre Trudeau. God talked to him, but by appointment only. Pierre didn't talk to just anyone. Even Barbra Streisand had to book through the PMO.

She would have made a wonderful First Lady for Canada. She could have stood in the Press Gallery and belted out Send in the Clowns as the MPs paraded in to do whatever it is they are supposed to do but don`t.

I shook hands with Mila Mulroney in the Orillia Square Mall a long time ago. It was a defining moment in both our lives. Neither one of us washed that hand for over a year. Mila was finally ordered to by the Governor-General before she met the Queen. I never did and to this day I keep it in a white glove I borrowed from Michael Jackson. Actually I may have to wash it soon; it`s getting a little gamey.

There was an odd thing about 1970, we could watch a 90-minute TV movie in an hour and a half and the networks actually bleeped out the bad words so we had to say them out loud ourselves. What advertising genius came up with the idea of streaming a dozen commercials in a row and then running them again and again until the 8 p.m. movie runs into the wee hours of the morning? I bet Scrooge had a hand in it -- just before the ghosts got to him.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.