We need to do better

Without question, we've been inundated with a lot of snow in recent weeks. But, it's winter in Canada and to expect otherwise would be foolish. And yet, it seems the City of Orillia did not expect it - or certainly is not prepared to deal with it.

On New Year's Eve, most streets in Orillia were clogged with snow that fell persistently that day; many were unable to navigate their streets and countless drivers found themselves stuck - in the middle of their street.

While it's an impossible job to keep every street clear in the midst of a snowstorm, it's another thing entirely to put people's lives at risk due to a complete and utter lack of planning and foresight. That is exactly what the city is doing when it comes to its citizens who rely on Orillia Transit.

Countless times in recent days, many motorists have encountered bundled-up residents standing on the side of the road, trying to keep warm while keeping an eye out for their familiar blue and white transit buses. It has led to many near-misses - especially at night when drivers are concentrating on trying to see other vehicles backing out of snow-bank shrouded driveways or exiting intersections.

The problem is not that we've received more snow than expected. Rather, it's the city has a half-baked plan when it comes to clearing snow from bus stops. As it stands, the city contracts out the clearing of 13 transit shelters and nine bus stops, while city staff are responsible for cleaning three others. "Generally, that has been the practice for the last 30 years," said George Bowa, director of engineering and transportation. "In terms of other areas, it's not something we've ever done."

Frankly, what's being done - or not done - at present is unacceptable. What about all the other stops across the city? "I have no idea why only these nine or 13 were selected. Maybe they're the busiest ones. Who knows?" said Peter Ercolini, superintendent of roads and fleet.

Who knows, indeed. What we do know is the city has been much maligned for its transit service in recent years. Because of that, the city has targeted the issue, purchased new buses to update its aging fleet and worked to improve the system. But if a transit user has to risk their life - and that is not a stretch of the imagination - to catch the bus, something is desperately wrong.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth, a vocal advocate of improving Orillia Transit, said it's an issue that has to be addressed. "I'm hoping, with the new transit study, that's one of the things that is going to be addressed "¦ because it's great to have an increased service, but if your stops are not accessible and people can't get on the bus, what's the point of putting time and money into the system if you can't fix something that basic?"

Well said. This needs to be addressed immediately. At worst, a plan needs to be developed quickly to, at the very least, ensure all city bus stops are accessible and safe in the winter. That is a no-brainer and should be the minimum standard used as a starting point. It's not acceptable to shrug and say that's what we've done for 30 years. We need to do better. Period.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

