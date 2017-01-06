PENETANGUISHENE – A riot at the Central North Correctional Centre (CNCC) has left two inmates in hospital and four others in solitary confinement.

The incident at the maximum-security prison began shortly after breakfast Thursday morning, said Richard Dionne, vice-president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 369.

“The staff wanted to enforce a long-standing policy and I guess the inmates took exception to it and it set them off,” Dionne said Friday afternoon.

The altercation escalated and CNCC’s crisis negotiators were called in, followed shortly by the prison’s crisis intervention team, he said.

Dionne said he can’t comment about what transpired but can say that two inmates were injured and sent to an area hospital.

The other four men were taken to segregation cells.

“There’s an ongoing police investigation into it now,” he said.

The CNCC opened as the nation’s first privately run correctional facility in November 2001 to replace the outdated Barrie jail, Parry Sound jail, and Guelph correctional centre. It was turned over to the province in 2006.

Dionne said the area where the riot occurred is considered a ‘day room’ where inmates gather after breakfast.

The large room is smaller than a school gymnasium and is built in a pie shape with cells along the back wall.

The room has several tables, chairs, televisions and telephones.

There’s room for about 20 people to congregate, but Dionne believes there were only six inmates in the room at mid-morning when the altercation began.

“The initial reports were that it lasted two hours, but I’d say it was closer to four. I can’t comment on the incident itself, but I can say there was significant property damage to the room,” he said.

The unit has been closed for the OPP investigation and repairs, he said.

OPP Const. Susan Jessop confirmed police assigned to the jail would be involved in the investigation of the incident at the prison on Thursday.

“(It) was resolved by the in-house CNCC critical incident unit but the detectives assigned there would be part of the investigation,” Jessop said.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said the conflict was confined to a single unit in the prison.

“It involved six of the 739 inmates at the institution. Order was restored in the unit and the matter is under investigation,” Brent Ross said.

