Political group takes a stand

A local group is voicing its opposition to Canada returning to any sort of active combat.

Called the Huronia District Friends Group, they have written Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leading politicians to express their hope that Canada doesn't deploy armed forces to Latvia as part of a NATO force.

"Most of us are fairly elderly so we've seen a number of wars," said Orillia resident Margaret Ford, a letter signatory and group member. "We want to say we hope Canada has the sense to stay out."

The group adheres to the centuries-old principle of opposition to war and preparations for war and is an off-shoot of a local Quaker group called the Simcoe-Muskoka Society of Friends that used to hold weekly meetings at 231 Westmount Drive in Orillia.

"We're not all Quakers," Ford said, referring to the latest incarnation that has been around for nearly three years with meetings held every two weeks or so at member homes. "We have a responsibility to the outer world and not just our own spirituality."

Group members were also involved with regular peace vigils that were held outside the Orillia Opera House for 13 years related to the U.S.-British invasion of Iraq at the turn of the century, a conflict Canada opted not to enter.

In its letter sent out this week, the group said a Latvian deployment has nothing to do with either Canadian defence and only serves as a needless provocation to the Russian Federation, which it notes Canada needs to maintain good relations regarding claims to, uses and exploitation of the polar seas.

The group's letter also takes NATO to task for several of its recent operations in Afghanistan, Ukraine and Libya as well as what it views as an organization that has strayed far away from its initial defensive alliance after forming following the Second World War and is now an "aggressive military organization."

In their conclusion, the group stressed that: "Perhaps justice, peace, and Canada's honourable place in the world would be best served by putting our military at the service of the United Nations rather than at the service of the military-industrial-bureaucratic complex known as NATO."

Fellow group member Richard Wackerlin said it's important the Canada only act as a peacemaker rather than an aggressor on the world stage.

"We're trying to do things that are peaceful rather than things that incite war," said Wackerlin, who lives in Midland.

"We think we've (Canada) gone away from diplomacy with more military-type of answers."

As well, Wackerlin pointed out that more Canadian soldiers are returning home from armed conflicts suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including a former soldier involved in a triple murder-suicide this week in Nova Scotia.

"War isn't the answer," he said, noting soldiers returning from recent conflicts, including those involved in the Afghanistan missions, sometimes arrive home emotionally scarred by what they have seen and experienced.

"Don't become involved in these wars if you don't want to have more of our troops suffering afterwards."

andrewphilips@live.ca