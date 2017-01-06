Severn Sound Environmental Association is partnering with several North Simcoe municipalities to work together in implementing the 2017 Tree Seedling Distribution Program in the area.

The purpose of the program is to encourage private landowners in the Severn Sound area to plant native trees and shrubs, improving environmental health.

The website severnsound.ca/Pages/tree-seedling-distribution.aspx has a link to site preparation information and shares tree-planting tips with enthusiastic gardeners. The 2017 price list link gives a full list of trees available for plantation this year. Seedlings for all trees are sold in bundles of 10. A section of frequently asked questions gives responses to more queries.