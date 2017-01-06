New projects no trivial pursuit

Within this column, the first for 2017, should be found all sorts of enthusiastic resolutions to encourage you to strive upward, ever upward, in search of excellence. Nuts to that. We're getting too old for that kind of nonsense. How about we just keep calm and carry on? That I can do.

However, the first thing I'm going to do in 2017 is try to finish a couple of projects that were started in 2016. And cross off at least one more from the 2015 list, I promise. As to all those projects that are incomplete from 2014 and earlier, well, I'll still keep an eye on them. Head down, eyes front, one-step-at-a-time kind of attitude.

By example, I have been recording the blooming dates of local wildflowers since 1979 (start, peak, finish dates). That's data on about 450 species over 37 years. That's a whole lot of info to be carefully charted. Did it in '95; time to do it again. Climate change and all that.

For the past two months, every moment of 'free time' has been in front of the computer creating new and improved, easier-to-read-than-ever-before flower date charts. Hundreds of them. Some for woody plants, some for herbaceous. Yes, I don't get out much.

My self-imposed target for completion of these upgrades was Dec. 31, 2016. Good thing it was self-imposed, as I find myself now stuck in the new year and still with 80 charts to go. Dang! Now I have a 2017 project, just like that.

Another project that was started with a great rush of excitement last year is to create a collection of these columns and print them in book form. Sounds simple enough - pare down 1,300 columns into a few like-themed piles and pick the best for a book. As it's turned out, there are now 200 columns that will be presented in four books. Ah, and perhaps a bit of tweaking, updating, and the occasional correction should be done. So, hey, I'm working on it. Just a tad behind on the Thanksgiving weekend release date I'd first set. But then again, 2017 has a Thanksgiving weekend, so maybe I can get back on track.

As mentioned in more than a couple of columns, our backyard bird feeders are a source of enjoyment and scientific study. Every day the feeders are up, we tally the comings and goings of our feathered friends. We're looking for trends, patterns, habitual nuances that may be revealed when the numbers are crunched and the data digested. In my file cabinet are monthly tally sheets from 1995 thru 2016. Un-crunched and undigested. Oh, well, I see there are still birds outside the window, so maybe the observation collection phase of the project is still ongoing?

We are blessed/cursed with a large storage area in which we can keep all sorts of things worthy of keeping. Blessed in that we can hold onto stuff that someday, maybe, perhaps, possibly could be used if we actually remember we have it saved. Cursed, as we hold onto so much stuff that even if I do remember that particular reference paper that is in the bottom drawer of the old file cabinet that is behind the three kitchen tables, which are behind the two mattresses, by the time I dig it out, I'll have forgotten why it was important I get it in the first place. But I can sleep at night knowing that, yes, I have that information filed and indexed, just not always readily accessible.

One of the reasons I didn't get the flower dates done is when I went into the storage area to get a reference paper, for whatever reason escapes me at the moment, I noticed a box labelled "Dave's Trivia." Knowing I have a presentation about Wye Marsh coming up in January, I remembered in this "trivia" box are some Wye Marsh-related things that could be referred to.

After lugging the box downstairs, through the laundry room, the living room (don't step on the Lego bricks!), up the stairs, across the balcony, through the kitchen, and into my home office, it became apparent this particular box did not house the aforementioned interesting documents. They would be in the "Dave's Trivia - 2" box. Unfortunately, they were not. But since my office now provided refuge for four - count 'em, four - boxes of "Dave's Trivia," I knew the reference material would now be at hand.

Actually, it was later found in a box labelled "Wye Marsh," which I had forgotten existed. But on the bright side, there were now four boxes of way-cool stuff that needed to be sorted, very available in the office, and, hey, those flowering dates can wait another couple of days, right? Anybody want to see my ticket stub to an Edgar Winter concert at Maple Leaf Gardens in 1974? Anybody? How about my nature drawings from Grade 3? Anybody?

I do hope 2017 will be long enough to get caught up. Cheers to you if you have similar challenges.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.