Kill presents opportunity to see nature in action

Last year started with warm weather, little snow and a hope of good things to come. It ended with the loss of hope and despair for the protection of our natural environment with some of the political events that happened in 2016. We can only hope 2017 will bring increased hope and will not be as bad as it looks, politically, at the start.

I was still studying mosses and lichens on the first days of 2016 since there was little snow cover and mild temperatures. The first days of 2017 had a snow cover of over 36 centimetres and lake-effect snow every day. The last two weeks of December brought to our area almost two to five centimetres of snow every day and poor driving conditions. We received our first light frost on Oct. 10 as temperatures dropped to 0 degrees Celsius and leaf-colour change peaked around Oct. 15. The first light snow barely covered the ground on Oct. 27. There was heavy frost every morning for the first days of November, then more light snow on Nov. 20, but this didn't last and was gone by the end of the day. The same thing happened on Nov. 27 with the arrival of two centimetres of snow, but it was a different story by Dec. 5, when the first real snowfall arrived with up to 10 centimetres, which was here to stay for the rest of the year. Some areas of Simcoe County received up to 10 centimetres, with much more to follow throughout December. Lake Couchiching froze over on Dec. 10, but Lake Simcoe was still mostly open at the end of the year.

I received a call from my friend, Mike, who lives in Orillia on Lake Couchiching, the morning of Dec. 11. A female white-tailed deer had been killed during the night and her body was lying on the ice in front of his place. He called me early that day and said he would wait for my arrival if I was interested before he went out to examine the kill. I met him at his place within an hour and we examined the kill. I was able to observe the tracks clearly on the thin covering of snow on the lake ice. The deer had come from the direction of Wilson's Point, being pursued by a large coyote, probably the alpha male, and I could see the coyote was going full speed after the deer, which was having trouble getting traction on the ice with little snow cover. Cloven hooves may work well in soft earth and deep snow but are inefficient for traction on ice and hard surfaces.

The coyote made its first kill attempt on the ice just in front of Mike's house, but the deer was able to stand up again. However, I could see hair and hide from the neck area on the ice at this point. The coyote took the deer down again about four metres south of the first location and then again another two metres to the south. This time, two smaller coyotes that had been circling on the ice farther from the shore came in to help the first coyote make the final kill. The three coyotes ate almost half the deer during the early-morning hours after the kill. I took photos and measurements in the light snow to piece together the event leading up to and after the kill. There was also coyote scat in piles near the kill, probably made after they had eaten their fill of the deer.

I told Mike the coyotes would probably return to the kill that night to feed again from the carcass and that some birds and other mammals would also probably arrive to feed. Crows and ravens had already found the kill and were feeding on it, but I told Mike to particularly watch for bald eagles coming to the carcass, which had now been dragged out farther from the shore by the coyotes. For the next three days, right in front of his picture window that looks out on the lake, Mike had a ring-side observation seat. That night at dusk, the three coyotes returned, after which a red fox fed nervously on the kill, watching out for the coyotes. The following day, an immature bald eagle was observed at the carcass and, for the following two days, an adult bald eagle flew over the area looking for any meat scraps that had been left. Seldom right within the City of Orillia does one have the opportunity to see what happens days after a deer is killed by a coyote. This, sad as it may seem to some people, was a wonderful opportunity to study nature and understand what often happens in remote areas unobserved by humans.

Still counting

Several Christmas bird counts were held in the area during the last two weeks of December. Counts were held in Orillia, Midland and Barrie on Dec. 17, the Carden Alvar on Dec. 22 and in Collingwood and area on Dec. 30. Christmas bird counts were established on Dec. 25, 1900, when 27 conservationists in 25 areas decided not to take part in the "side hunt," an activity in which teams competed to see who could shoot the most birds and small mammals on Christmas Day. Counts this year were particularly interesting to me since it was the 35th count for Orillia, 30th count for me for the Gravenhurst-Bracebridge and Collingwood count and the 19th count for the Carden Alvar, having taken part every year since they were started. I founded the Gravenhurst-Bracebridge and Carden Alvar counts, co-founded the Collingwood count and participated in the first Orillia count. Volunteering for counts every year at this time helps one understand and appreciate nature and the movement of birds at this time of year as they prepare for the long winter. This year, my team on the Orillia count observed 14 bald eagles. This is a species that has been increasing in number in recent years and was once rare in our area after being reduced to small numbers because of the use of DDT in the 1970s. Looking over the count results for the past 35 years shows how some species have expanded their range and numbers while others have disappeared.

