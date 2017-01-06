Exposure to peanuts can prevent allergy: study

Kids can be given a taste of peanut products starting as early as four months old, according to a British study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dr. Milos Krajny, an allergy specialist in Orillia, agreed with the findings and laid out the basics in an interview.

Kids whose parents have a history of allergies in their family are at a 75% risk of having an allergy as compared to the 50% risk faced by kids with only one parent who has allergies, he said.

The expert panel recommends that in both cases, peanut butter products sampled by the kids starting at an earlier age lead to a reduction in chances of developing allergies later on, explained Krajny.

"You need to give them peanut butter or something with peanuts, but it has to be done every day in small amounts," he said. "The standard amount (to be given daily) has not been determined yet."

Sometimes, said Krajny, if an older child has an allergy, the parents will hesitate in giving the same food to the sibling. And even though there are tests to determine whether the other sibling could have an allergy or not, they are not to be relied on solely, as they could produce a false positive, he added.

In such cases, Krajny's recommendation is to go ahead and give the child a taste of peanut butter, but only to do it in the presence of a medical professional.

The case is no different with a family with a low-risk history of allergies.

Despite coming from a high-risk allergy family, 10-month-old Fox was tasting food off his parents' plates as young as four months old.

"He started really soft stuff at four months," said Risha Yorke, a Severn resident. "At the same time, he started asking us for what we were eating, and at five months, I decided to give him full meals of pureed food."

Despite her gluten intolerance, Yorke was able to eat wheat products while pregnant with Fox.

"As soon as I had him, I was back to being intolerant -- I miss pizza," she said, with a laugh.

Krajny said there is no way to determine whether children will necessarily inherit the same allergy. As well, reaction times usually vary from individual to individual.

"But if you take the allergic food before you exercise or right after it," he said, "your reaction will be exaggerated."

The older practice was to wait until the child is at least six months old before giving them food, but trends may change now, said Krajny.

Candice Moore, of Orillia, had already decided she would breastfeed her baby exclusively until six months even before she became pregnant.

"Formula is the same for everyone, whereas breast milk changes to suit the child's need," she said. "I've read research that says kids digestive systems are not developed enough for food before six months and they can develop gastrointestinal problems."

Candice said she wasn't aware of any food-based allergies in her family or her husband's family and she is planning to start five-month-old Conor with a plant-based diet.

"If it grows from the ground, he should eat it," said Andy, Candice's husband. "If you have someone in a sterile environment for the first year of their life, their immunity may not as well developed as parents who let their kids play in the mud and get dirty."

