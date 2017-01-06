Exploring history

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Orillia history met the future of the city as youngsters Isabelle Dumeli, 9, and Lillian Schleifer, 6, sat down with local historian Marcel Rousseau to get a sneak peek at an item from the Orillia 150th Launch display. The girls learned about the first Otaco shovel and crane minnitoy truck made locally after the Second World War. The toy sold for $3.75 in 1950. The public will be able to view this and several other items starting Saturday, Jan. 7.