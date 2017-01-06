A lack of snow clearing at city bus stops has some riders seeing red.

Several bus stops along Orillia Transit routes have been snowed in, making it inconvenient for residents taking the bus, and, in some cases, dangerous as they have to step off or get on while standing on the street or at an intersection.

“I stand wherever there’s a clear spot near the bus stop,” said Sandra Town, who usually takes the bus to get to Walmart. “When you see older people and they have no place to stand, it’s not safe for them.”

For the most part, she said, the drivers stop wherever there’s a clear spot, but that could be putting travellers in potential danger of traffic accidents.

“There is no room at the bus stop, so they basically have to get off in the middle of the street,” John Simms said, referring to the Atherley Road and Bayview Parkway stop. “That’s also where I have to stand. I’m not handicapped or elderly, so I feel safe, but it’s a problem for them.”

The city contracts out the clearing of 13 transit shelters and nine bus stops, and city staff are responsible for cleaning three: one at the Salvation Army on Coldwater Road and two on both sides of Laclie and Jarvis streets, said George Bowa, director of engineering and transportation.

“Generally, that has been the practice for the last 30 years,” he said. “In terms of other areas, it’s not something we’ve ever done. We have the sidewalk plow go by and remove the snow and, if required, more clean-up occurs later.”

Bowa said the matter will be looked into if it’s a concern. However, the reason behind the practice eludes city staff.

“I have no idea why only these nine or 13 were selected. Maybe they’re the busiest ones. Who knows?” said Peter Ercolini, superintendent of roads and fleet. “We maintain the ones downtown; we try to clean them out in the morning.”

According to policy, the stops need to cleared even with an accumulation of as little as two inches of snow, explained Kyle Cox, facilities manager, who wouldn’t share the name of the contractor.

A full list of the stops cleared by the city’s contractor wasn’t made available, either, but a quick drive to look at the shelters on the north end of town showed they had been cleared.

“It’s something that needs to get addressed,” said Coun. Mason Ainsworth. “I’m hoping, with the new transit study, that’s one of the things that is going to be addressed in it in terms of service, because it’s great to have an increased service in future, but if your stops are not accessible and people can’t get on the bus, what’s the point of putting time and money into the system if you can’t fix something that basic?”

Sarah Bruno, who takes the bus from Park Street and Fittons Road, said the driver is nice enough to pull in as close as possible to the side.

“We feel safe enough even though some stops are on the road,” she said. “The city is doing what they can. It’s just hard with the weather this year.”

While Bruno understands the other side of the story, Town said it makes her mad to think someone could end up falling or getting hurt otherwise.

“I think they should clear it better than what they are now,” she said, adding, for now, she deals with it by ignoring it. “The city doesn’t want to do anything about it, and we have to use them, so what can you do?”

