The view from up here

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES The view is better from the top. Brothers Ben Cox, 11, and Zach, 8, climbed up the rock-climbing wall at Rotary Place, as part of their day-program activities. It was a component of the wilderness survival training program they were taking through the city. Some other things the kids learned included, making shelters in snow, melting snow to make water and what to spell out in sand or snow if stranded.