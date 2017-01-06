It's lurking around the corner and even in the air you breathe -- it's not smoke or pollution, it's the influenza virus.

But some Orillia residents are already prepared to fight off the flu.

"I get mine because my wife is in a wheelchair and she's in bed most of the day," said Tom Hussey, of Orillia. "I'm her caregiver, so if I get it, she'll get it, too."

He has been keeping the flu away from his house for the past 13 years by getting the flu shot every year, but some residents in the Simcoe Muskoka region have not been so lucky.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has documented four outbreaks of the H3N2 strain of the flu in retirement homes: three in Barrie and one in Bracebridge.

"An outbreak is when you have lab-confirmed flu cases in the people living in those institutions," said Aamir Bharmal, acting associate medical officer of health for SMDHU. "What we've seen already is that we have 35 people who are lab confirmed in the region. And that's really hitting the iceberg in terms of how many people who may actually have the flu.

"We expect it's much higher in terms of cases of flu. Because not everyone goes to their doctor and gets sampled," he said, adding that 23 out of the 35 confirmed cases were reported within the last week.

Anyone can get the flu, but the very young, the elderly, as well as pregnant women are at a higher risk for complications from the flu, said Bharmal.

"The big challenge with the flu virus is that it mutates a lot, and that's really why you need to get the flu shot on a yearly basis, and that's why a new flu shot comes out every year, because the virus keeps on changing," he said.

Scientists are still trying to determine the reason for higher incidences of the flu during winter, said Bharmal, but it is suspected that flu spreads easily in the cold.

"Interestingly, it's because during the cold season the weather is drier and that may allow the flu virus to last longer in the air and potentially be breathed in and that's why it may be seen more often in winter," he said.

With the number of flu cases expected to continue to rise, it's still not too late to get the flu shot, said Bharmal.

The current flu shot contains protection against three strains: H3N2, H1N1 and influenza-B and it is available for free at the doctor's office, hospital or a local pharmacy.

"I've probably given 400 to 500 flu shots this season only," said Laurie Fors, staff pharmacist at Laclie Pharmacy. "We've had good uptake of the flu shot. We've had clinic days and we have people drop in and get them."

The season typically begins around October, she explained, a time when the flu shot first becomes available for those in the vulnerable sector. Starting in November, it becomes available for the rest of the population, too. After a flu shot is given, said Fors, it can take up to two weeks before one is fully protected.

Some common myths people have about the flu and the shot include, that the flu gets transferred from the shot, the flu is only nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and if someone takes the shot once, they don't need it every year, said Fors.

"It's dead virus used for the shot, so you can't get sick from it," said Bharmal, dispelling the myth. "People also have concerns about the safety of the flu shot; they are safe and effective."

Getting her shot is simply non-negotiable, said Beth McCall, who gets her yearly shot diligently at the pharmacy.

"It only makes common sense we do this," she said. "I volunteer at Soldiers' Memorial, and you don't want to spread it to other staff and patients."

Other ways of making sure one does not propagate the virus is to wash hands properly, said Bharmal.

"It's very important to make sure people are using good hygiene and making sure they're covering their coughs and sneezes," he said. "If you're sick and coughing or sniffly, stay at home and do not spread those germs."

To find out which pharmacy nearby gives flu shots, visit ontario.ca/flu.

