Severn township offering winter programs

Severn wants to get its residents up and moving this winter.

The township is offering a variety of indoor programming, which is taking place in several parts of the municipality for the winter 2017 session.

"It's open to everybody," Pat Harwood, manager of recreation and facilities for the township. "We have people coming from Georgian Bay, Tay Township and Oro-Medonte."

All recreation programs are open to both residents and non-residents, and intake depends on the facility the program is being held at.

"We gear our program according to the facility," she said, adding it also depends on weather conditions. "Last year, with the heat in summer, we found a lot of people didn't join. One of our strong programs is soccer, and it was a little too warm for some of them."

Seniors aged 60 and older get a 25% discount off the regular adult price, said Harwood, and teens and younger kids pay about $5 a class.

"We try to keep our programs affordable," she said.

Classes range from arts to sports and sessions are at least 45 minutes long.

This winter, the schedule includes Highland dancing, basketball, Little Monkeys and Sport Ninjas, returning programs for youth to get essential physical activity in an indoor space and, back by popular demand, introduction to theatre offered by the Village of Coldwater Players.

"We do recreational type programs, and if we find somebody wants to do something more then we recommend them going to a more specialized business in the area," said Harwood, explaining the township programming only serves as a taste test for an activity.

New to this session is program called Toddler Time with Parent, which is dedicated to promoting physical activity and building social skills through providing a stimulating, fun and safe environment for play.

"It's a program for parents with kids aged 12 months to three years," said Harwood. "The parents have to be there so they can learn interaction at the same time."

But the most popular program is Keep Fit for Bones, a year-round program offering a full-body workout with stretching and weight-bearing cardio moves, run out of the Coldwater Community Centre, she said.

Right now, the programming may be spread out at schools, fire halls and community centres across the township, said Harwood, but with tender for the Westshore Recreation Facility going out in February, Severn hopes to offer next year's winter programming at its new location on Menoke Beach Road.

Winter programming begins next week with most of it wrapping up around March break. For specific program details, visit the township's website at townshipofsevern.com.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog