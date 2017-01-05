A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of federal offender Dustin Leblond.

On Dec. 28, 2016, he fled his approved custodial residence, said the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

He is known to attend the Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood and Wasaga Beach areas.

Leblond is serving a two-year, two-month sentence for breaking and entering, two counts of armed robbery, theft under $5,000 and wearing a disguise with the intent of committing a crime.

He is described as native, 27, standing 6'1”, weighing 180 pounds. With black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

Anyone having contact with Leblond or information to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or call 911.